Summary

Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SEL) was incorporated in May 24th, 1985 as a private limited company and was converted into public limited company in Jun95, promoted by K Ajith Kumar Rai. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles. The company is one of the major suppliers to the original equipment manufacturers viz. TVS Motors Ltd, Hero Honda Motors Ltd, Escorts Automotives Ltd, Kinetic Honda Motors Ltd, RHW India Ltd and Whirlpool Washing Machines Ltd. SELs products are very well established with OEMs confirming to their quality standards. To meet the continued increased requirement of the customers, the company increased the capacity from 24 lakh cables to 36 lakh cables, the cost of which was met by contribution from the promoters and their group. During Oct95, SEL came out with an public issue of 16,16,700 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 20/- per share aggregating to Rs 4.85 crores to set up a separate unit for manufacture of instruments such as speedometers, odometers, tachometers, fuel guages etc. in technical collaboration with Chao Long Motor Parts Corporation, Taiwan.In 1997-98, the company has expanded its installed capacity from 48,00,000 to 60,00,000 Nos Cable. Both the units of the Company under the Cable Division were certified ISO-9002 by SGS Yarsley International Certification Services Limited, U.K.The company

