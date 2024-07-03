iifl-logo-icon 1
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Share Price

449.95
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open460
  • Day's High460.15
  • 52 Wk High639.6
  • Prev. Close456.5
  • Day's Low449.3
  • 52 Wk Low 374.5
  • Turnover (lac)112.05
  • P/E23.99
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value103.99
  • EPS19.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,234.93
  • Div. Yield0.31
No Records Found

Suprajit Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

460

Prev. Close

456.5

Turnover(Lac.)

112.05

Day's High

460.15

Day's Low

449.3

52 Week's High

639.6

52 Week's Low

374.5

Book Value

103.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,234.93

P/E

23.99

EPS

19.04

Divi. Yield

0.31

Suprajit Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.4

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Suprajit Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suprajit Engineering Forms Joint Venture with Chuo Spring for Transmission Cables

Suprajit Engineering Forms Joint Venture with Chuo Spring for Transmission Cables

28 Nov 2024|01:17 AM

The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.63%

Non-Promoter- 23.51%

Institutions: 23.51%

Non-Institutions: 31.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suprajit Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.85

13.84

13.84

13.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,289.68

1,086.01

926.76

897.54

Net Worth

1,303.53

1,099.85

940.6

911.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,112.27

1,070.94

964.82

851.3

yoy growth (%)

3.85

10.99

13.33

44.79

Raw materials

-701.65

-664.62

-598.93

-524.74

As % of sales

63.08

62.05

62.07

61.63

Employee costs

-155.18

-143.53

-125.1

-111.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

181.1

175.78

158.98

128.92

Depreciation

-24.02

-25.9

-18.44

-15.88

Tax paid

-43.18

-26.46

-54.34

-37.8

Working capital

75.36

59.54

-30.48

76.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.85

10.99

13.33

44.79

Op profit growth

-4.87

9.68

15.29

51.31

EBIT growth

1.83

6.63

17.12

46.59

Net profit growth

11.82

17.86

22.12

71.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,895.86

2,752.36

1,840.48

1,640.86

1,562.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,895.86

2,752.36

1,840.48

1,640.86

1,562.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.92

38.64

48.29

33.59

22.38

Suprajit Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suprajit Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

K Ajith Kumar Rai

Managing Director & Group CEO

Mohan Srinivasan Nagamangala

Executive Director

Akhilesh Rai

Independent Director

M Lakshminarayan

Independent Director

Bharati Rao

Independent Director

Harish Hassan Visweswara

Non Executive Director

Supriya A Rai

Independent Director

Bhagya Chandra Rao

CFO & Company Secretary

Medappa Gowda J

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suprajit Engineering Ltd

Summary

Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SEL) was incorporated in May 24th, 1985 as a private limited company and was converted into public limited company in Jun95, promoted by K Ajith Kumar Rai. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles. The company is one of the major suppliers to the original equipment manufacturers viz. TVS Motors Ltd, Hero Honda Motors Ltd, Escorts Automotives Ltd, Kinetic Honda Motors Ltd, RHW India Ltd and Whirlpool Washing Machines Ltd. SELs products are very well established with OEMs confirming to their quality standards. To meet the continued increased requirement of the customers, the company increased the capacity from 24 lakh cables to 36 lakh cables, the cost of which was met by contribution from the promoters and their group. During Oct95, SEL came out with an public issue of 16,16,700 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 20/- per share aggregating to Rs 4.85 crores to set up a separate unit for manufacture of instruments such as speedometers, odometers, tachometers, fuel guages etc. in technical collaboration with Chao Long Motor Parts Corporation, Taiwan.In 1997-98, the company has expanded its installed capacity from 48,00,000 to 60,00,000 Nos Cable. Both the units of the Company under the Cable Division were certified ISO-9002 by SGS Yarsley International Certification Services Limited, U.K.The company
Company FAQs

What is the Suprajit Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Suprajit Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹449.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suprajit Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is ₹6234.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suprajit Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is 23.99 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suprajit Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suprajit Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is ₹374.5 and ₹639.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suprajit Engineering Ltd?

Suprajit Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.30%, 3 Years at 0.18%, 1 Year at 14.40%, 6 Month at -12.43%, 3 Month at -10.33% and 1 Month at -4.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suprajit Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.64 %
Institutions - 23.51 %
Public - 31.85 %

