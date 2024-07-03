Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹460
Prev. Close₹456.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.05
Day's High₹460.15
Day's Low₹449.3
52 Week's High₹639.6
52 Week's Low₹374.5
Book Value₹103.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,234.93
P/E23.99
EPS19.04
Divi. Yield0.31
The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.85
13.84
13.84
13.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,289.68
1,086.01
926.76
897.54
Net Worth
1,303.53
1,099.85
940.6
911.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,112.27
1,070.94
964.82
851.3
yoy growth (%)
3.85
10.99
13.33
44.79
Raw materials
-701.65
-664.62
-598.93
-524.74
As % of sales
63.08
62.05
62.07
61.63
Employee costs
-155.18
-143.53
-125.1
-111.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
181.1
175.78
158.98
128.92
Depreciation
-24.02
-25.9
-18.44
-15.88
Tax paid
-43.18
-26.46
-54.34
-37.8
Working capital
75.36
59.54
-30.48
76.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.85
10.99
13.33
44.79
Op profit growth
-4.87
9.68
15.29
51.31
EBIT growth
1.83
6.63
17.12
46.59
Net profit growth
11.82
17.86
22.12
71.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,895.86
2,752.36
1,840.48
1,640.86
1,562.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,895.86
2,752.36
1,840.48
1,640.86
1,562.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.92
38.64
48.29
33.59
22.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
K Ajith Kumar Rai
Managing Director & Group CEO
Mohan Srinivasan Nagamangala
Executive Director
Akhilesh Rai
Independent Director
M Lakshminarayan
Independent Director
Bharati Rao
Independent Director
Harish Hassan Visweswara
Non Executive Director
Supriya A Rai
Independent Director
Bhagya Chandra Rao
CFO & Company Secretary
Medappa Gowda J
Reports by Suprajit Engineering Ltd
Summary
Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SEL) was incorporated in May 24th, 1985 as a private limited company and was converted into public limited company in Jun95, promoted by K Ajith Kumar Rai. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles. The company is one of the major suppliers to the original equipment manufacturers viz. TVS Motors Ltd, Hero Honda Motors Ltd, Escorts Automotives Ltd, Kinetic Honda Motors Ltd, RHW India Ltd and Whirlpool Washing Machines Ltd. SELs products are very well established with OEMs confirming to their quality standards. To meet the continued increased requirement of the customers, the company increased the capacity from 24 lakh cables to 36 lakh cables, the cost of which was met by contribution from the promoters and their group. During Oct95, SEL came out with an public issue of 16,16,700 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 20/- per share aggregating to Rs 4.85 crores to set up a separate unit for manufacture of instruments such as speedometers, odometers, tachometers, fuel guages etc. in technical collaboration with Chao Long Motor Parts Corporation, Taiwan.In 1997-98, the company has expanded its installed capacity from 48,00,000 to 60,00,000 Nos Cable. Both the units of the Company under the Cable Division were certified ISO-9002 by SGS Yarsley International Certification Services Limited, U.K.The company
Read More
The Suprajit Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹449.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is ₹6234.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is 23.99 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suprajit Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suprajit Engineering Ltd is ₹374.5 and ₹639.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suprajit Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.30%, 3 Years at 0.18%, 1 Year at 14.40%, 6 Month at -12.43%, 3 Month at -10.33% and 1 Month at -4.16%.
