Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,112.27
1,070.94
964.82
851.3
yoy growth (%)
3.85
10.99
13.33
44.79
Raw materials
-701.65
-664.62
-598.93
-524.74
As % of sales
63.08
62.05
62.07
61.63
Employee costs
-155.18
-143.53
-125.1
-111.68
As % of sales
13.95
13.4
12.96
13.11
Other costs
-74.86
-72.95
-67.71
-64.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.73
6.81
7.01
7.6
Operating profit
180.58
189.83
173.07
150.11
OPM
16.23
17.72
17.93
17.63
Depreciation
-24.02
-25.9
-18.44
-15.88
Interest expense
-11.57
-13.42
-18.45
-22.57
Other income
36.13
25.28
22.81
17.27
Profit before tax
181.1
175.78
158.98
128.92
Taxes
-43.18
-26.46
-54.34
-37.8
Tax rate
-23.84
-15.05
-34.18
-29.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
137.92
149.32
104.64
91.12
Exceptional items
0
-25.99
0
-5.43
Net profit
137.92
123.33
104.64
85.68
yoy growth (%)
11.82
17.86
22.12
71.45
NPM
12.39
11.51
10.84
10.06
The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.