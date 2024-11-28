Suprajit Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.85
13.84
13.84
13.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,289.68
1,086.01
926.76
897.54
Net Worth
1,303.53
1,099.85
940.6
911.53
Minority Interest
Debt
269.14
250.05
219.38
180.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.06
22.29
20.32
20.9
Total Liabilities
1,599.73
1,372.19
1,180.3
1,113.39
Fixed Assets
427.99
344.65
296.77
280.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
696.72
649.34
413.56
530.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.36
4.32
4.2
5.24
Networking Capital
437.45
325.43
436.57
247.34
Inventories
198.16
198.86
193.47
189.33
Inventory Days
62.12
Sundry Debtors
300.47
274.31
264.32
273.25
Debtor Days
89.66
Other Current Assets
164.07
68.31
175.84
27.46
Sundry Creditors
-155.44
-146.06
-138.76
-178.69
Creditor Days
58.63
Other Current Liabilities
-69.81
-69.99
-58.3
-64.01
Cash
33.2
48.46
29.2
49.83
Total Assets
1,599.72
1,372.2
1,180.3
1,113.37
