|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.99
9.2
18.97
26.28
Op profit growth
8.24
-7.54
17.11
30.86
EBIT growth
16.72
-17.03
13.24
26.38
Net profit growth
37.26
-24.92
21.75
58.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.42
13.99
16.52
16.79
EBIT margin
13.01
11.7
15.41
16.19
Net profit margin
8.69
6.65
9.67
9.45
RoCE
15.73
15.38
21.54
21.66
RoNW
3.87
3.44
5.87
5.85
RoA
2.62
2.18
3.38
3.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.2
7.43
9.9
8.13
Dividend per share
1.75
1.75
1.4
1.4
Cash EPS
6.14
3.27
7.23
6.17
Book value per share
70.75
61.03
46.82
37.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
27
14.91
28.24
29.64
P/CEPS
44.81
33.8
38.63
39.05
P/B
3.89
1.81
5.97
6.43
EV/EBIDTA
15.18
7.78
16.38
15.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
7.35
23.54
14.14
6.14
Tax payout
-26.56
-18.02
-28.4
-30.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.5
65.86
68
68.84
Inventory days
68.77
62
56.93
56.83
Creditor days
-60.56
-54.29
-44.65
-37.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.11
-8.07
-8.13
-6.69
Net debt / equity
0.25
0.38
0.47
0.67
Net debt / op. profit
1.06
1.49
1.32
1.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.18
-58.55
-55.94
-57.35
Employee costs
-18.79
-18.72
-17.94
-16.48
Other costs
-8.59
-8.72
-9.57
-9.37
The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.Read More
