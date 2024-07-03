Suprajit Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,112.73
2,053.35
1,334.56
1,127.88
1,173.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,112.73
2,053.35
1,334.56
1,127.88
1,173.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.56
39.42
41.5
21.4
18.15
Total Income
2,153.29
2,092.77
1,376.06
1,149.28
1,191.98
Total Expenditure
1,884.17
1,834.19
1,151.21
972.86
1,010.06
PBIDT
269.13
258.58
224.85
176.42
181.92
Interest
38.58
24.11
11.33
16.44
16.93
PBDT
230.55
234.47
213.52
159.97
165
Depreciation
76.22
72.33
43.35
42.46
43.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
55.27
57.62
44.53
34.67
30.91
Deferred Tax
-9.06
-6.57
1.19
-2.36
-10.57
Reported Profit After Tax
108.12
111.1
124.44
85.2
100.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
108.12
111.1
124.44
85.2
100.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
8.52
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
108.12
111.1
115.92
85.2
100.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.81
8.03
8.98
6.09
7.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
110
105
90
75
75
Equity
13.84
13.84
13.84
13.99
13.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.73
12.59
16.84
15.64
15.49
PBDTM(%)
10.91
11.41
15.99
14.18
14.05
PATM(%)
5.11
5.41
9.32
7.55
8.6
The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.
