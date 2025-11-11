Suprajit Engineering Reports 58% Jump in EBITDA; Q2 Revenue Rises 13% YoY

Auto component maker Suprajit Engineering Ltd posted a strong set of numbers for the September quarter, backed by higher sales and improved operating efficiency.

Net profit surged to ₹51 crore for Q2FY26, a significant improvement from ₹0.5 crore in the same period last year, reflecting the company’s recovery momentum after a weak base.

Revenue from operations grew 13% year-on-year to ₹941 crore, driven by steady demand across its domestic and export segments. On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58% to ₹100 crore, compared to ₹63 crore a year ago. The operating margin also strengthened to 10.6%, up from 7.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Despite the healthy performance, the company’s stock ended marginally lower on Monday, slipping 0.78%. Over a six-month period, shares have gained 7.5%, though they remain down 3.6% over the past month and 5% in the last five sessions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com