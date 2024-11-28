iifl-logo-icon 1
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

409.25
(-0.73%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Suprajit Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financials Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Sub: Board to consider the proposal of Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company. In continuation to our earlier intimation dated August 5, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we hereby notify that the Board at its meeting scheduled to be held on August 14, 2024, will consider, inter-alia, the proposal of Buy-Back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, including matters related / incidental thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on 14.08.2024) Rectification of Typographical error for the Board Meeting dated August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and recommendation of Dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 2. Proposal for declaration of interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE announcement Dated 14.02.2024)

Suprajit Engineering Forms Joint Venture with Chuo Spring for Transmission Cables

Suprajit Engineering Forms Joint Venture with Chuo Spring for Transmission Cables

28 Nov 2024|01:17 AM

The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.

