Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd Share Price

115
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:02:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open119
  • Day's High119
  • 52 Wk High166.8
  • Prev. Close119
  • Day's Low110.1
  • 52 Wk Low 89.7
  • Turnover (lac)6.9
  • P/E40.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)208.49
  • Div. Yield0
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

119

Prev. Close

119

Turnover(Lac.)

6.9

Day's High

119

Day's Low

110.1

52 Week's High

166.8

52 Week's Low

89.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

208.49

P/E

40.07

EPS

2.97

Divi. Yield

0

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.56%

Foreign: 6.55%

Indian: 61.22%

Non-Promoter- 1.00%

Institutions: 1.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.75

17.21

17.21

2.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.24

36.34

32.48

14.59

Net Worth

70.99

53.55

49.69

17.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

151.94

163.74

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

151.94

163.74

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.18

0.32

0

View Annually Results

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shishir Agrawal

Joint Managing Director

Gagan Agarwal

Independent Director

Balraj Bhanot

Independent Director

Vijay Lal Toshavda

Independent Director

Shubhangi Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gunjan Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd

Summary

Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Shigan Quantum Technologies Private Limited on October 20, 2008 at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of Company in their meeting held on September 29, 2021 and the name of Company was changed to Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Limited dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing of varieties of Alternate Fuel Systems including CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Kit systems to OEMs and others. The Company manufacture Alternate Fuel Systems for heavy duty vehicles, light duty vehicles and off- highway applications. The Company has diversified into the Fire Detection & Alarm System and Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDAS & FDSS) manufacturing since April, 2020. Further, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) mandating fire protection systems in school buses effective October 1, 2023, the Company has strategically explored the Fire Protection System (FPS) market as well. Furthermore, it has entered the Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) business, focusing on electronic c
Company FAQs

What is the Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is ₹208.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is 40.07 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is ₹89.7 and ₹166.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd?

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.94%, 1 Year at -15.54%, 6 Month at 5.82%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at 6.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.79 %
Institutions - 1.01 %
Public - 31.21 %

