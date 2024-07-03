Summary

Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Shigan Quantum Technologies Private Limited on October 20, 2008 at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of Company in their meeting held on September 29, 2021 and the name of Company was changed to Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Limited dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing of varieties of Alternate Fuel Systems including CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Kit systems to OEMs and others. The Company manufacture Alternate Fuel Systems for heavy duty vehicles, light duty vehicles and off- highway applications. The Company has diversified into the Fire Detection & Alarm System and Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDAS & FDSS) manufacturing since April, 2020. Further, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) mandating fire protection systems in school buses effective October 1, 2023, the Company has strategically explored the Fire Protection System (FPS) market as well. Furthermore, it has entered the Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) business, focusing on electronic c

