SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹119
Prev. Close₹119
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.9
Day's High₹119
Day's Low₹110.1
52 Week's High₹166.8
52 Week's Low₹89.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)208.49
P/E40.07
EPS2.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.75
17.21
17.21
2.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.24
36.34
32.48
14.59
Net Worth
70.99
53.55
49.69
17.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
151.94
163.74
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.94
163.74
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.18
0.32
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shishir Agrawal
Joint Managing Director
Gagan Agarwal
Independent Director
Balraj Bhanot
Independent Director
Vijay Lal Toshavda
Independent Director
Shubhangi Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gunjan Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Shigan Quantum Technologies Private Limited on October 20, 2008 at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of Company in their meeting held on September 29, 2021 and the name of Company was changed to Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Limited dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing of varieties of Alternate Fuel Systems including CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Kit systems to OEMs and others. The Company manufacture Alternate Fuel Systems for heavy duty vehicles, light duty vehicles and off- highway applications. The Company has diversified into the Fire Detection & Alarm System and Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDAS & FDSS) manufacturing since April, 2020. Further, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) mandating fire protection systems in school buses effective October 1, 2023, the Company has strategically explored the Fire Protection System (FPS) market as well. Furthermore, it has entered the Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) business, focusing on electronic c
The Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is ₹208.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is 40.07 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd is ₹89.7 and ₹166.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.94%, 1 Year at -15.54%, 6 Month at 5.82%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at 6.20%.
