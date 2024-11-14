Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (The SEBI Listing Regulations) and to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)