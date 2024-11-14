|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (The SEBI Listing Regulations) and to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
