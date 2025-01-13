Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.75
17.21
17.21
2.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.24
36.34
32.48
14.59
Net Worth
70.99
53.55
49.69
17.13
Minority Interest
Debt
44.68
35.03
22.24
8.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
115.67
88.58
71.93
25.9
Fixed Assets
17.3
15.39
6.79
5.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.42
5.17
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.38
0.44
0.24
Networking Capital
82.42
65.04
38.82
17.61
Inventories
51.82
55.68
54.51
12.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.04
5.87
34.8
11.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
45.63
41.69
16.04
14.02
Sundry Creditors
-28.76
-28.26
-42.91
-14.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.31
-9.93
-23.62
-4.72
Cash
10.01
2.59
25.88
2.17
Total Assets
115.67
88.57
71.93
25.91
