Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd Summary

Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Shigan Quantum Technologies Private Limited on October 20, 2008 at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders of Company in their meeting held on September 29, 2021 and the name of Company was changed to Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Limited dated October 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing of varieties of Alternate Fuel Systems including CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Kit systems to OEMs and others. The Company manufacture Alternate Fuel Systems for heavy duty vehicles, light duty vehicles and off- highway applications. The Company has diversified into the Fire Detection & Alarm System and Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDAS & FDSS) manufacturing since April, 2020. Further, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) mandating fire protection systems in school buses effective October 1, 2023, the Company has strategically explored the Fire Protection System (FPS) market as well. Furthermore, it has entered the Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) business, focusing on electronic circuit board production systems and related equipment such as printing and inspection machines. The Company implemented a fully automated SMT line designed to deliver cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities. In March 2022, the Company raised funds through Initial Public Offer by allotting 45,39,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 22.7 Crores through Fresh Issue. A subsidiary Company is present in Singapore namely E- Mobility Exim Pte. Ltd. which was acquired on 10th June, 2022. Further, the Company acquired 100% shareholding of Shigan Electronics Private Limited by purchasing 250000 Equity share capital of the SEPL for the purpose of bringing EMS/EV Business under single umbrella.Since April 2020, Company also ventured into the fire safety sector and has started manufacturing Fire Detection & Alarm System and Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDAS &FDSS), Fire Protection Systems (FPS) and launched Surface Mount Technology (SMT) in 2024. The Company sourced its critical technologies from MNC companies with whom it has long term technology user agreement / manufacturing license. The Company has entered into technology agreements with companies for developing exclusive products customised to their requirements. It has got exclusive manufacturing rights in India for these products after their development. The Company is engaged in designing, optimizing, manufacturing, assembling, testing and kit integration of alternate fuel systems/kits for heavy/light duty commercial vehicles and buses, power generation equipment and industrial equipment viz. forklifts etc. The Company aim to localize the components of Euro-VI CNG kits in India, which will help to reduce the cost of the total system.