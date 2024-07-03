Summary

Goldstar Power Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Goldstar Battery Private Limited on July 12, 1999. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Goldstar Power Private Limited on July 13, 2017. Further, it was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Goldstar Power Limited on July 21, 2017. Goldstar is a battery manufacturing Company, manufacturing & marketing the products under its flagship brand Star Gold. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, produce and assembles all types of batteries, including storage batteries, dry batteries, solar power batteries etc. It is located at Hapa, Jamnagar, Gujarat with an integrated plant wherein battery scrap and discarded batteries procured from dealers and retailers are converted to finished product. The Company is promoted by Mulji Pansara and Amratlal Pansara. The Company started by manufacturing of battery plates and gradually moved to forward and backward stages of manufacturing. Currently, it caters to all three segments of market viz. exports, domestic/after sales market and OEM. In September, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 7.24 Crores. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on 10 October, 2017 at NSE SME Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.In 2018, the Company launched wide range Of automotive, tubula

Read More