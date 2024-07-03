SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹11.25
Prev. Close₹11.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.21
Day's High₹11.25
Day's Low₹11.05
52 Week's High₹17.25
52 Week's Low₹10.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)265.98
P/E66.18
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.07
19.26
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.12
4.89
9.72
9.01
Net Worth
28.19
24.15
20.42
19.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.06
35.87
36.36
43.23
yoy growth (%)
17.23
-1.34
-15.88
-21.12
Raw materials
-32.52
-27.82
-27.12
-33.4
As % of sales
77.31
77.55
74.6
77.25
Employee costs
-2.92
-2.98
-2.92
-2.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.3
0.61
0.5
Depreciation
-1.58
-1.63
-1.57
-1.3
Tax paid
-0.08
0.06
0.39
-0.21
Working capital
5.28
2.76
-0.46
4.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.23
-1.34
-15.88
-21.12
Op profit growth
6.33
-49.47
-16.08
-41.11
EBIT growth
-5.63
-18.7
-23.48
-32
Net profit growth
-79.25
-62.89
249.73
-51.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Navneet Pansara
Whole-time Director
Amratlal Pansara
Whole-time Director
Vishal Pansara
Director
Dhruti Pansara
Independent Director
CHETAN KHATTAR
Independent Director
Jayant Virani
Independent Director
Maheshsojitra
Reports by Goldstar Power Ltd
Summary
Goldstar Power Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Goldstar Battery Private Limited on July 12, 1999. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Goldstar Power Private Limited on July 13, 2017. Further, it was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Goldstar Power Limited on July 21, 2017. Goldstar is a battery manufacturing Company, manufacturing & marketing the products under its flagship brand Star Gold. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, produce and assembles all types of batteries, including storage batteries, dry batteries, solar power batteries etc. It is located at Hapa, Jamnagar, Gujarat with an integrated plant wherein battery scrap and discarded batteries procured from dealers and retailers are converted to finished product. The Company is promoted by Mulji Pansara and Amratlal Pansara. The Company started by manufacturing of battery plates and gradually moved to forward and backward stages of manufacturing. Currently, it caters to all three segments of market viz. exports, domestic/after sales market and OEM. In September, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 7.24 Crores. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on 10 October, 2017 at NSE SME Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.In 2018, the Company launched wide range Of automotive, tubula
The Goldstar Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldstar Power Ltd is ₹265.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goldstar Power Ltd is 66.18 and 9.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldstar Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldstar Power Ltd is ₹10.1 and ₹17.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goldstar Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.92%, 3 Years at 115.76%, 1 Year at -33.63%, 6 Month at -19.06%, 3 Month at -8.91% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
