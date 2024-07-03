iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldstar Power Ltd Share Price

11.05
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:25 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.25
  • Day's High11.25
  • 52 Wk High17.25
  • Prev. Close11.25
  • Day's Low11.05
  • 52 Wk Low 10.1
  • Turnover (lac)6.21
  • P/E66.18
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)265.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Goldstar Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

11.25

Prev. Close

11.25

Turnover(Lac.)

6.21

Day's High

11.25

Day's Low

11.05

52 Week's High

17.25

52 Week's Low

10.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

265.98

P/E

66.18

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Goldstar Power Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Goldstar Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goldstar Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.90%

Non-Promoter- 27.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goldstar Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.07

19.26

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.12

4.89

9.72

9.01

Net Worth

28.19

24.15

20.42

19.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.06

35.87

36.36

43.23

yoy growth (%)

17.23

-1.34

-15.88

-21.12

Raw materials

-32.52

-27.82

-27.12

-33.4

As % of sales

77.31

77.55

74.6

77.25

Employee costs

-2.92

-2.98

-2.92

-2.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.3

0.61

0.5

Depreciation

-1.58

-1.63

-1.57

-1.3

Tax paid

-0.08

0.06

0.39

-0.21

Working capital

5.28

2.76

-0.46

4.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.23

-1.34

-15.88

-21.12

Op profit growth

6.33

-49.47

-16.08

-41.11

EBIT growth

-5.63

-18.7

-23.48

-32

Net profit growth

-79.25

-62.89

249.73

-51.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Goldstar Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goldstar Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Navneet Pansara

Whole-time Director

Amratlal Pansara

Whole-time Director

Vishal Pansara

Director

Dhruti Pansara

Independent Director

CHETAN KHATTAR

Independent Director

Jayant Virani

Independent Director

Maheshsojitra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goldstar Power Ltd

Summary

Goldstar Power Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Goldstar Battery Private Limited on July 12, 1999. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Goldstar Power Private Limited on July 13, 2017. Further, it was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Goldstar Power Limited on July 21, 2017. Goldstar is a battery manufacturing Company, manufacturing & marketing the products under its flagship brand Star Gold. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, produce and assembles all types of batteries, including storage batteries, dry batteries, solar power batteries etc. It is located at Hapa, Jamnagar, Gujarat with an integrated plant wherein battery scrap and discarded batteries procured from dealers and retailers are converted to finished product. The Company is promoted by Mulji Pansara and Amratlal Pansara. The Company started by manufacturing of battery plates and gradually moved to forward and backward stages of manufacturing. Currently, it caters to all three segments of market viz. exports, domestic/after sales market and OEM. In September, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 7.24 Crores. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on 10 October, 2017 at NSE SME Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.In 2018, the Company launched wide range Of automotive, tubula
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goldstar Power Ltd share price today?

The Goldstar Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goldstar Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldstar Power Ltd is ₹265.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goldstar Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goldstar Power Ltd is 66.18 and 9.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goldstar Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldstar Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldstar Power Ltd is ₹10.1 and ₹17.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goldstar Power Ltd?

Goldstar Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.92%, 3 Years at 115.76%, 1 Year at -33.63%, 6 Month at -19.06%, 3 Month at -8.91% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goldstar Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goldstar Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldstar Power Ltd

