Goldstar Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.45
(4.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:26:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldstar Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.06

35.87

36.36

43.23

yoy growth (%)

17.23

-1.34

-15.88

-21.12

Raw materials

-32.52

-27.82

-27.12

-33.4

As % of sales

77.31

77.55

74.6

77.25

Employee costs

-2.92

-2.98

-2.92

-2.49

As % of sales

6.95

8.31

8.04

5.77

Other costs

-5.65

-4.16

-4.53

-5.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.45

11.62

12.46

12.05

Operating profit

0.95

0.89

1.78

2.12

OPM

2.27

2.5

4.89

4.9

Depreciation

-1.58

-1.63

-1.57

-1.3

Interest expense

-0.96

-0.88

-0.85

-1.42

Other income

1.75

1.92

1.26

1.11

Profit before tax

0.16

0.3

0.61

0.5

Taxes

-0.08

0.06

0.39

-0.21

Tax rate

-53.36

21.55

64.95

-42.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.37

1.01

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.37

1.01

0.28

yoy growth (%)

-79.25

-62.89

249.73

-51.08

NPM

0.18

1.04

2.77

0.66

