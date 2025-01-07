Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
42.06
35.87
36.36
43.23
yoy growth (%)
17.23
-1.34
-15.88
-21.12
Raw materials
-32.52
-27.82
-27.12
-33.4
As % of sales
77.31
77.55
74.6
77.25
Employee costs
-2.92
-2.98
-2.92
-2.49
As % of sales
6.95
8.31
8.04
5.77
Other costs
-5.65
-4.16
-4.53
-5.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.45
11.62
12.46
12.05
Operating profit
0.95
0.89
1.78
2.12
OPM
2.27
2.5
4.89
4.9
Depreciation
-1.58
-1.63
-1.57
-1.3
Interest expense
-0.96
-0.88
-0.85
-1.42
Other income
1.75
1.92
1.26
1.11
Profit before tax
0.16
0.3
0.61
0.5
Taxes
-0.08
0.06
0.39
-0.21
Tax rate
-53.36
21.55
64.95
-42.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.37
1.01
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.37
1.01
0.28
yoy growth (%)
-79.25
-62.89
249.73
-51.08
NPM
0.18
1.04
2.77
0.66
