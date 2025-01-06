Goldstar Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.3
0.61
0.5
Depreciation
-1.58
-1.63
-1.57
-1.3
Tax paid
-0.08
0.06
0.39
-0.21
Working capital
5.28
2.76
-0.46
4.16
Other operating items
Operating
3.77
1.5
-1.03
3.13
Capital expenditure
0.39
0.1
2.61
0.49
Free cash flow
4.17
1.6
1.57
3.62
Equity raised
17.87
17.12
15.09
25.96
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0
Financing
5.79
3.73
1.66
19.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.82
22.45
18.33
48.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.