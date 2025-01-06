iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goldstar Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11
(-2.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldstar Power Ltd

Goldstar Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.3

0.61

0.5

Depreciation

-1.58

-1.63

-1.57

-1.3

Tax paid

-0.08

0.06

0.39

-0.21

Working capital

5.28

2.76

-0.46

4.16

Other operating items

Operating

3.77

1.5

-1.03

3.13

Capital expenditure

0.39

0.1

2.61

0.49

Free cash flow

4.17

1.6

1.57

3.62

Equity raised

17.87

17.12

15.09

25.96

Investing

-0.01

0

0

0

Financing

5.79

3.73

1.66

19.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.82

22.45

18.33

48.85

Goldstar Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldstar Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.