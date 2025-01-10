Goldstar Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.07
19.26
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.12
4.89
9.72
9.01
Net Worth
28.19
24.15
20.42
19.71
Minority Interest
Debt
18.22
13.15
17.64
11.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.64
1.31
0.8
0.95
Total Liabilities
48.05
38.61
38.86
32.23
Fixed Assets
18.19
15.21
16.82
10.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.6
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.09
23.28
21.96
18.96
Inventories
11.61
12.51
13.13
10.92
Inventory Days
94.76
Sundry Debtors
11.57
11.1
9.56
6.24
Debtor Days
54.14
Other Current Assets
4.71
5.55
6.63
5.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.47
-1.82
-1.4
Creditor Days
12.14
Other Current Liabilities
-5.67
-5.41
-5.54
-1.81
Cash
0.15
0.11
0.08
2.66
Total Assets
48.03
38.6
38.86
32.24
