Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GOLDSTAR POWER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Goldstar Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Goldstar Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Goldstar Power Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024