The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Share Price

845
(-0.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open848
  • Day's High883
  • 52 Wk High1,280.45
  • Prev. Close848
  • Day's Low827
  • 52 Wk Low 398.6
  • Turnover (lac)33.16
  • P/E28.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value250.08
  • EPS29.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,586.76
  • Div. Yield0.59
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

848

Prev. Close

848

Turnover(Lac.)

33.16

Day's High

883

Day's Low

827

52 Week's High

1,280.45

52 Week's Low

398.6

Book Value

250.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,586.76

P/E

28.56

EPS

29.52

Divi. Yield

0.59

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 43.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.78

18.77

18.77

18.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

424.29

378.85

330.51

288.98

Net Worth

443.07

397.62

349.28

307.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

522.37

509.32

527.26

448.3

yoy growth (%)

2.56

-3.4

17.61

-0.37

Raw materials

-269.73

-260.11

-280.43

-233.52

As % of sales

51.63

51.07

53.18

52.09

Employee costs

-80.06

-95.69

-79.29

-72.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.64

15.3

48.38

32.57

Depreciation

-25.15

-27.45

-26.29

-25.07

Tax paid

-12.35

-7.56

-16.47

-11.7

Working capital

28.07

-28.38

28.89

7.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.56

-3.4

17.61

-0.37

Op profit growth

41.75

-17.58

29.01

-4.41

EBIT growth

83.02

-35.76

61.72

-3.36

Net profit growth

381.63

-75.73

52.86

-1.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,083.77

1,140.32

944.94

727.55

705.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,083.77

1,140.32

944.94

727.55

705.73

Other Operating Income

23.13

28.91

25.7

17.99

16.29

Other Income

86.94

7.93

7.87

10.49

11.48

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Deep Kapuria

Managing Director

Pranav Kapuria

Executive Director

Anuj Kapuria

Vice Chairman

Anant J Talaulicar

Non Executive Director

Bidadi Anjani Kumar

Independent Director

Malini Sud

Independent Director

RAJIV BATRA

Whole-time Director

Amresh Kumar Verma

Whole-time Director

Girish Narang

Independent Director

Ramesh S Pilani

Independent Director

Sameer Gupta

Independent Director

ARJUN JUNEJA

Independent Director

Vikram Jain

Independent Director

Deval Mahadev Desai

Non Executive Director

Kawal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1986, Hi-Tech Gears Limited (HTGL) manufactures automotive gears and shafts at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, mainly for Hero Honda Motors (HHML). The Company is an auto component manufacturer (a Tier 1 supplier). Over a period of time, it acquired additional equipments to cater to the requirement of gears and shafts for HHML and other original equipment manufacturers. The Company is engaged in the business of gears and transmission components.HTGL has tied up with Kyushu Musashi, a subsidiary of Honda Motors, Japan, to manufacture closed-die forgings in India. This particular product is a raw material for transmission gears and shafts. These forgings are at present imported by HHML. With the implementation of the forgings project, the company will stand to benefit as in-house forgings manufacture will result in value-added and cost-effective products. The technology thus acquired will be unique which imparts greater strength to forgings and will not be restricted to the automobile sector. This is the first time this technology is being transferred outside the Honda group.Company commenced supply to M/s Cummins world wide. Besides this the company is developing markets in Germany and increasing its business in U.K. Company also confident about the healthy segment of its business due to companys largest customer M/s Hero Honds Motors Ltd.It has plans of diversifying into the software arena with a foray into e-engineering services. The company has formed a small group name
Company FAQs

What is the The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd share price today?

The The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹845 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is ₹1586.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is 28.56 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is ₹398.6 and ₹1280.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd?

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.71%, 3 Years at 50.09%, 1 Year at 76.48%, 6 Month at -15.92%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -0.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.23 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 43.75 %

