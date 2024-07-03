SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹848
Prev. Close₹848
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.16
Day's High₹883
Day's Low₹827
52 Week's High₹1,280.45
52 Week's Low₹398.6
Book Value₹250.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,586.76
P/E28.56
EPS29.52
Divi. Yield0.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.78
18.77
18.77
18.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
424.29
378.85
330.51
288.98
Net Worth
443.07
397.62
349.28
307.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
522.37
509.32
527.26
448.3
yoy growth (%)
2.56
-3.4
17.61
-0.37
Raw materials
-269.73
-260.11
-280.43
-233.52
As % of sales
51.63
51.07
53.18
52.09
Employee costs
-80.06
-95.69
-79.29
-72.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.64
15.3
48.38
32.57
Depreciation
-25.15
-27.45
-26.29
-25.07
Tax paid
-12.35
-7.56
-16.47
-11.7
Working capital
28.07
-28.38
28.89
7.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.56
-3.4
17.61
-0.37
Op profit growth
41.75
-17.58
29.01
-4.41
EBIT growth
83.02
-35.76
61.72
-3.36
Net profit growth
381.63
-75.73
52.86
-1.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,083.77
1,140.32
944.94
727.55
705.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,083.77
1,140.32
944.94
727.55
705.73
Other Operating Income
23.13
28.91
25.7
17.99
16.29
Other Income
86.94
7.93
7.87
10.49
11.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Deep Kapuria
Managing Director
Pranav Kapuria
Executive Director
Anuj Kapuria
Vice Chairman
Anant J Talaulicar
Non Executive Director
Bidadi Anjani Kumar
Independent Director
Malini Sud
Independent Director
RAJIV BATRA
Whole-time Director
Amresh Kumar Verma
Whole-time Director
Girish Narang
Independent Director
Ramesh S Pilani
Independent Director
Sameer Gupta
Independent Director
ARJUN JUNEJA
Independent Director
Vikram Jain
Independent Director
Deval Mahadev Desai
Non Executive Director
Kawal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1986, Hi-Tech Gears Limited (HTGL) manufactures automotive gears and shafts at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, mainly for Hero Honda Motors (HHML). The Company is an auto component manufacturer (a Tier 1 supplier). Over a period of time, it acquired additional equipments to cater to the requirement of gears and shafts for HHML and other original equipment manufacturers. The Company is engaged in the business of gears and transmission components.HTGL has tied up with Kyushu Musashi, a subsidiary of Honda Motors, Japan, to manufacture closed-die forgings in India. This particular product is a raw material for transmission gears and shafts. These forgings are at present imported by HHML. With the implementation of the forgings project, the company will stand to benefit as in-house forgings manufacture will result in value-added and cost-effective products. The technology thus acquired will be unique which imparts greater strength to forgings and will not be restricted to the automobile sector. This is the first time this technology is being transferred outside the Honda group.Company commenced supply to M/s Cummins world wide. Besides this the company is developing markets in Germany and increasing its business in U.K. Company also confident about the healthy segment of its business due to companys largest customer M/s Hero Honds Motors Ltd.It has plans of diversifying into the software arena with a foray into e-engineering services. The company has formed a small group name
Read More
The The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹845 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is ₹1586.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is 28.56 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd is ₹398.6 and ₹1280.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.71%, 3 Years at 50.09%, 1 Year at 76.48%, 6 Month at -15.92%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -0.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.