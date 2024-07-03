Summary

Incorporated in 1986, Hi-Tech Gears Limited (HTGL) manufactures automotive gears and shafts at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, mainly for Hero Honda Motors (HHML). The Company is an auto component manufacturer (a Tier 1 supplier). Over a period of time, it acquired additional equipments to cater to the requirement of gears and shafts for HHML and other original equipment manufacturers. The Company is engaged in the business of gears and transmission components.HTGL has tied up with Kyushu Musashi, a subsidiary of Honda Motors, Japan, to manufacture closed-die forgings in India. This particular product is a raw material for transmission gears and shafts. These forgings are at present imported by HHML. With the implementation of the forgings project, the company will stand to benefit as in-house forgings manufacture will result in value-added and cost-effective products. The technology thus acquired will be unique which imparts greater strength to forgings and will not be restricted to the automobile sector. This is the first time this technology is being transferred outside the Honda group.Company commenced supply to M/s Cummins world wide. Besides this the company is developing markets in Germany and increasing its business in U.K. Company also confident about the healthy segment of its business due to companys largest customer M/s Hero Honds Motors Ltd.It has plans of diversifying into the software arena with a foray into e-engineering services. The company has formed a small group name

