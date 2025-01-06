The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.64
15.3
48.38
32.57
Depreciation
-25.15
-27.45
-26.29
-25.07
Tax paid
-12.35
-7.56
-16.47
-11.7
Working capital
28.07
-28.38
28.89
7.14
Other operating items
Operating
40.2
-48.09
34.5
2.94
Capital expenditure
26.6
63.43
21.23
25.83
Free cash flow
66.8
15.33
55.73
28.77
Equity raised
499.58
461.81
391.99
356.74
Investing
1.26
9.56
52.06
101.44
Financing
44.94
13.76
58.41
81.99
Dividends paid
0
0
6.56
4.69
Net in cash
612.58
500.48
564.76
573.64
