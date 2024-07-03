The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
803.18
860.72
663.14
483.73
548.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
803.18
860.72
663.14
483.73
548.96
Other Operating Income
16.86
21.96
18.86
12.2
12.55
Other Income
83.61
6.99
5.67
10.26
6.91
Total Income
903.65
889.67
687.67
506.19
568.42
Total Expenditure
710.94
774.53
634.83
447.47
493.9
PBIDT
192.71
115.14
52.84
58.72
74.52
Interest
31.08
24.43
18.37
20.96
22.79
PBDT
161.64
90.7
34.48
37.76
51.73
Depreciation
44.89
67.02
37.61
31.73
32.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.77
17.66
9.42
8.74
6.22
Deferred Tax
7.54
-0.45
-0.2
-2.77
-0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
96.43
6.47
-12.34
0.06
13.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.43
6.47
-12.34
0.06
13.45
Extra-ordinary Items
63.65
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.78
6.47
-12.34
0.06
13.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
51.38
3.45
-6.58
0.03
7.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
15
Equity
18.77
18.77
18.77
18.77
18.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.99
13.37
7.96
12.13
13.57
PBDTM(%)
20.12
10.53
5.19
7.8
9.42
PATM(%)
12
0.75
-1.86
0.01
2.45
