|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
522.37
509.32
527.26
448.3
yoy growth (%)
2.56
-3.4
17.61
-0.37
Raw materials
-269.73
-260.11
-280.43
-233.52
As % of sales
51.63
51.07
53.18
52.09
Employee costs
-80.06
-95.69
-79.29
-72.44
As % of sales
15.32
18.78
15.03
16.15
Other costs
-90.15
-95.36
-96.98
-87.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.25
18.72
18.39
19.55
Operating profit
82.42
58.14
70.55
54.68
OPM
15.77
11.41
13.38
12.19
Depreciation
-25.15
-27.45
-26.29
-25.07
Interest expense
-17.89
-21.59
-9.05
-2.94
Other income
10.25
6.2
13.18
5.91
Profit before tax
49.64
15.3
48.38
32.57
Taxes
-12.35
-7.56
-16.47
-11.7
Tax rate
-24.88
-49.4
-34.04
-35.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.28
7.74
31.91
20.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
37.28
7.74
31.91
20.87
yoy growth (%)
381.63
-75.73
52.86
-1.36
NPM
7.13
1.52
6.05
4.65
