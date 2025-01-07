iifl-logo-icon 1
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

844.7
(1.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

522.37

509.32

527.26

448.3

yoy growth (%)

2.56

-3.4

17.61

-0.37

Raw materials

-269.73

-260.11

-280.43

-233.52

As % of sales

51.63

51.07

53.18

52.09

Employee costs

-80.06

-95.69

-79.29

-72.44

As % of sales

15.32

18.78

15.03

16.15

Other costs

-90.15

-95.36

-96.98

-87.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.25

18.72

18.39

19.55

Operating profit

82.42

58.14

70.55

54.68

OPM

15.77

11.41

13.38

12.19

Depreciation

-25.15

-27.45

-26.29

-25.07

Interest expense

-17.89

-21.59

-9.05

-2.94

Other income

10.25

6.2

13.18

5.91

Profit before tax

49.64

15.3

48.38

32.57

Taxes

-12.35

-7.56

-16.47

-11.7

Tax rate

-24.88

-49.4

-34.04

-35.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.28

7.74

31.91

20.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

37.28

7.74

31.91

20.87

yoy growth (%)

381.63

-75.73

52.86

-1.36

NPM

7.13

1.52

6.05

4.65

