The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.78
18.77
18.77
18.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
424.29
378.85
330.51
288.98
Net Worth
443.07
397.62
349.28
307.75
Minority Interest
Debt
147.29
199.85
208.56
174.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.12
13.23
8.79
7.91
Total Liabilities
604.48
610.7
566.63
490.35
Fixed Assets
216.31
223.68
237.53
229.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
166.29
167.1
167.1
164.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.28
10.69
5.27
6.9
Networking Capital
162.72
149.96
105.32
30
Inventories
85.39
78.94
78.65
56.96
Inventory Days
39.79
Sundry Debtors
142.07
151.84
125.2
82.47
Debtor Days
57.62
Other Current Assets
46.12
47.46
50.24
47.93
Sundry Creditors
-79.31
-84.28
-103.08
-76
Creditor Days
53.1
Other Current Liabilities
-31.55
-44
-45.69
-81.36
Cash
45.88
59.25
51.39
59.57
Total Assets
604.48
610.68
566.61
490.34
