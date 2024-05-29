TO THE MEMBERS OF THE HI-TECH GEARS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of THE HI-TECH GEARS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ( Ind AS ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters Auditors Response 1. Contingent liabilities There are legal and tax cases against the Company which have been identified as Audit procedures in respect of this area: a. key audit matter due to the uncertainties involved in these tax and legal claims and significant judgement is required. We gained an understanding of the process of identification of legal and tax cases and evaluated the design and implementation of controls in respect of these contingent liabilities. Refer to the note no.38 Contingent liabilities to the notes to the standalone financial statements. For legal and tax matters, our procedures included testing key controls surrounding litigation and tax procedures; discussing matters with the Company s litigation and tax teams; and assessing management s conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases. Validated the completeness and appropriateness of the related disclosures with regard to the facts and circumstances of the legal and tax matters.

2. Borrowings The Company had a borrowing liability (current and non-current) of Rs.1158.50 million as at 31st March, 2024. Audit procedures in respect of this area: The borrowings are under agreements with terms and conditions detailed in notes no. 19A and 19B to the notes of the standalone financial statements. We have gone through the agreements between the Company and its lenders. Keeping in view the size of the borrowings, the Company s borrowings is considered as key audit matter. We obtained confirmations from the Company s banks and others to confirm the outstanding balances. Where debt is regarded as non-current, we tested whether the Company has the unconditional right to defer payment such that there were no repayments required within 12 months from the balance sheet date. We further considered whether the disclosures related to the borrowings in the standalone financial statements are appropriate in all material respects.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Board s Report, including Annexures to Board s Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. The Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Board s Report, including Annexures to Board s Report, is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Boards Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India , including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements/financial information of the branch to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of the components which have been audited by us. For the branches included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by branch auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit have been received from the Branch not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B .

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements-Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 44 to the Financial Statements.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amount, required to be Transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief ,no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) a) The company has declared final dividend during the previous year, no interim dividend was paid during current year. The company has complied with Section 123 of the Act.

b) Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3 With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

FOR YAPL & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN. 017800N (CA SAKSHI GARG) PARTNER PLACE : Ludhiana M.NO. 553997 DATED : 29.05.2024 UDIN : 24553997BKBZLM2035

Annexure ‘A To the Independent Auditors Report

In our opinion, and in so far as we have been able to ascertain from the records produced, Information furnished and the explanations given to us by the Company.

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained the proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The company has maintained the proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets

(b) The Company has a regular programme of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment. All the Property, Plant and Equipment except furniture and fixtures and office equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of Property, Plant and Equipment.

No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information & explanation given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information & explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year except for stock-in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification is appropriate.

No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the statement filed by the company with bank or financial Institutions in respect of working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate on the basis of security of current assets are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) (A) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not provided advance in the nature of loan, stood guarantee, provided security to its subsidiaries, the company does not have any joint ventures or associates. The company has provided unsecured loan of Rs. 77.66 million during earlier year i.e. to one of its wholly owned subsidiary companies. The year-end balance of such loan is Rs. 78.34 million.

(B) The company has not provided loan, advance in the nature of loan, stood guarantee, provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate

(b) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not provided any guarantee or given any security, the term and condition of the investments made and grant of unsecured loans are not prejudicial to the company interest.

(c) According to the information & explanation given to us, repayment of principal and payment of interest shall be payable on demand but not earlier than five years of initial disbursement.

(d) According to the information & explanation given to us, there is no overdue amount, in respect of grant of loan.

(e) According to the information & explanation given to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has granted unsecured loans repayable on demand to one of its wholly owned subsidiary amounting to Rs.78.34 million which is 100% of the total loan granted.

(iv) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has compiled with provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act with respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

(v) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and record have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities wherever applicable to.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of statutory dues as including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues on 31.3.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than those mentioned here under:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. In Mn) Forum Where Dispute is Pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax A.Y 2019-20 2.66 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax June 2016 0.10 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) Estate GST Alwar Rajasthan

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any income during the year in its tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which has not been recorded in the books of accounts.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the fund raised on short term basis were not utilized for Long Term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, the company does not have any Joint Venture or associate.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any loan during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The company does not have Joint Venture or associate.

(x) (a) The company did not raise any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company did not make any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company,

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report u/s 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 filed by the auditor in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the companies (Audit and Auditor) rules, 2014 with Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not received any compliant from the whistle-blower.

(xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) , Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditor during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company having spent the required amount, there is no amount pending to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to transfer unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to ongoing project to special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of section 135. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

FOR YAPL & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN. 017800N (CA SAKSHI GARG) PARTNER PLACE : Ludhiana M.NO. 553997 DATED : 29.05.2024 UDIN : 24553997BKBZLM2035

Annexure ‘B To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of the Company)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Hi-Tech Gears Limited ( the Company ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAl ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.