Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 08 2024 to consider inter-alia the following: i) To consider & approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. ii) Any other matter with the consent of the Chair and other Directors present. Further with reference to our letter dated September 24 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Tuesday October 01 2024 and shall remain closed till the closing hours of Sunday November 10 2024 (Both days inclusive). You are requested to take the above information on records and oblige. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. November 08, 2024, have considered and approved, inter alia, the following matters: 1. The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of financial results as approved by the Board along with the Limited Review Report is enclosed for your ready reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 06th day of August 2024 to consider inter-alia the following: i) To consider & approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. ii) Any other matter with the consent of the Chair and other Directors present. Further with reference to our letter dated June 25 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the trading window of the Company has been closed from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting i.e. up-to Thursday August 08 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 06.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The Hi-Tech Gears Limited (Company) will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to consider inter-alia the following: i) To consider & approve the audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements and Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. ii) To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. iii) Any other matter with the consent of the Chair and other Directors present. Further with reference to our letter dated March 27 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from Monday April 01 2024 and shall remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting i.e. up-to Friday May 31 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024