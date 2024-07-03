Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹33.8
Prev. Close₹35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.99
Day's High₹33.85
Day's Low₹33.3
52 Week's High₹74.4
52 Week's Low₹32.65
Book Value₹32.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.43
P/E16.99
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
6.57
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
2.13
Net Worth
8.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gurpal Singh Bedi
Non Executive Director
Nidhi Bedi
Executive Director
Rajveer Singh Bedi
Independent Director
Chanu Rajput
Independent Director
Manish Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Rani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd
Summary
Mandeep Auto Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 2023, as a Public Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued for and on behalf of the Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. In the year 2000, Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi laid the foundation for a sheet metal component manufacturing unit in Faridabad, Haryana, under his Sole Proprietorship M/s Mandeep Industries. Thereafter, he ventured into the automobile component manufacturing segment and during 2010-15, added area 3 Line with Gear hobbling and CNC system to the existing manufacturing unit.In year 2012, complete In-house Inspection Facility was established in manufacturing unit. Thereafter in 2018, M/s Mandeep Industries acquired in-house Tooling/ Machine Shop, consisting of Lathe, Milling, and Radial drill machines. In order to give a corporate structure to the entire set-up, M/s Mandeep Auto Industries Limited got incorporated on April 19, 2023, to takeover entire business and operations of M/s Mandeep Industries. Subsequently, through a Business Transfer Agreement executed on June 30, 2023, by and between Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi, Proprietor, M/s Mandeep Industries and the Company, it acquired the entire business of M/s Mandeep Industries on a going concern basis.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying sheet metal components, auto parts, and all types of sprocket gears and machined components, in a divers
Read More
The Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is ₹34.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is 16.99 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is ₹32.65 and ₹74.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.44%, 6 Month at -43.78%, 3 Month at -24.32% and 1 Month at -2.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.