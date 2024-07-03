iifl-logo-icon 1
Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd Share Price

33.3
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:57:29 PM

  • Open33.8
  • Day's High33.85
  • 52 Wk High74.4
  • Prev. Close35
  • Day's Low33.3
  • 52 Wk Low 32.65
  • Turnover (lac)3.99
  • P/E16.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.84
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.43
  • Div. Yield0
Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Dec, 2024

arrow

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.53%

Non-Promoter- 3.32%

Institutions: 3.32%

Non-Institutions: 33.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

6.57

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

2.13

Net Worth

8.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gurpal Singh Bedi

Non Executive Director

Nidhi Bedi

Executive Director

Rajveer Singh Bedi

Independent Director

Chanu Rajput

Independent Director

Manish Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Rani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd

Summary

Mandeep Auto Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 2023, as a Public Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued for and on behalf of the Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. In the year 2000, Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi laid the foundation for a sheet metal component manufacturing unit in Faridabad, Haryana, under his Sole Proprietorship M/s Mandeep Industries. Thereafter, he ventured into the automobile component manufacturing segment and during 2010-15, added area 3 Line with Gear hobbling and CNC system to the existing manufacturing unit.In year 2012, complete In-house Inspection Facility was established in manufacturing unit. Thereafter in 2018, M/s Mandeep Industries acquired in-house Tooling/ Machine Shop, consisting of Lathe, Milling, and Radial drill machines. In order to give a corporate structure to the entire set-up, M/s Mandeep Auto Industries Limited got incorporated on April 19, 2023, to takeover entire business and operations of M/s Mandeep Industries. Subsequently, through a Business Transfer Agreement executed on June 30, 2023, by and between Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi, Proprietor, M/s Mandeep Industries and the Company, it acquired the entire business of M/s Mandeep Industries on a going concern basis.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying sheet metal components, auto parts, and all types of sprocket gears and machined components.
Company FAQs

What is the Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is ₹34.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is 16.99 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is ₹32.65 and ₹74.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd?

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.44%, 6 Month at -43.78%, 3 Month at -24.32% and 1 Month at -2.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.53 %
Institutions - 3.33 %
Public - 33.14 %

