Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
6.57
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
2.13
Net Worth
8.7
Minority Interest
Debt
7.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
Total Liabilities
16.76
Fixed Assets
2.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
Networking Capital
13.7
Inventories
15.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.7
Sundry Creditors
-6.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.19
Cash
0.28
Total Assets
16.76
No Record Found
