|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) However, due to an inadvertent clerical error in the UDIN for the Financial Results, we are submitting the revised Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th, 2024. Please note that there are no changes to the financial figures as originally presented. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 16, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Jun-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024) MANDEEP : 14-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on 10/06/2024) Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024. Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Audited Financials Results of the company for the second half year 31-03-2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/06/2024)
