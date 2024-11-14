To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Jun-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024) MANDEEP : 14-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on 10/06/2024) Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024. Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Audited Financials Results of the company for the second half year 31-03-2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/06/2024)