iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd Board Meeting

30.5
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Mandeep Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) However, due to an inadvertent clerical error in the UDIN for the Financial Results, we are submitting the revised Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th, 2024. Please note that there are no changes to the financial figures as originally presented. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 16, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters MANDEEP AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Jun-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024) MANDEEP : 14-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on 10/06/2024) Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024. Mandeep Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Audited Financials Results of the company for the second half year 31-03-2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/06/2024)

Mandeep Auto: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.