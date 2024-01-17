Further, we would like to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Company is providing e-voting facility to its shareholders to exercise the right to vote at the AGM. The remote e-voting will commence on Monday, 23rd December, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. and ends on Wednesday, 25th December, 2024 at 05:00 P.M.