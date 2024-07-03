Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd Summary

Mandeep Auto Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 2023, as a Public Limited Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued for and on behalf of the Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. In the year 2000, Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi laid the foundation for a sheet metal component manufacturing unit in Faridabad, Haryana, under his Sole Proprietorship M/s Mandeep Industries. Thereafter, he ventured into the automobile component manufacturing segment and during 2010-15, added area 3 Line with Gear hobbling and CNC system to the existing manufacturing unit.In year 2012, complete In-house Inspection Facility was established in manufacturing unit. Thereafter in 2018, M/s Mandeep Industries acquired in-house Tooling/ Machine Shop, consisting of Lathe, Milling, and Radial drill machines. In order to give a corporate structure to the entire set-up, M/s Mandeep Auto Industries Limited got incorporated on April 19, 2023, to takeover entire business and operations of M/s Mandeep Industries. Subsequently, through a Business Transfer Agreement executed on June 30, 2023, by and between Mr. Gurpal Singh Bedi, Proprietor, M/s Mandeep Industries and the Company, it acquired the entire business of M/s Mandeep Industries on a going concern basis.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying sheet metal components, auto parts, and all types of sprocket gears and machined components, in a diverse industry, such as tractor, automobiles, material handling & earth moving equipment, railways, defense, machine tools, DIY industry, etc. It manufacture these products from our Manufacturing Unit (as defined below). Apart from these, it manufacture customized components as per customer specific requirements and use, with high degree of precision both in quality and time with personalized services to our strong customer base in India.The Company propose Initial Public Offer of 37,68,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 25.2 Cr.