Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.76
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.79
0.32
0.05
Net Worth
11.55
0.64
0.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
135.55
|73.48
|97,206.42
|642.01
|0.56
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
27,678.35
|40.94
|82,825.51
|458.2
|1.34
|4,465.7
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,073.6
|80.24
|60,442.23
|157.26
|0.19
|3,136.22
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
528.2
|57.72
|32,944.84
|140.59
|0.54
|786.36
|82.92
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
371.4
|28.99
|32,057.75
|244.99
|0.53
|3,848.63
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Bhuvneshwar Pal Singh
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vishal Gupta
Independent Director
Preet Kumar
Independent Director
Kavita Dixit
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Feb ‘25
Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.