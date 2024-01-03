Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
128.65
|72.1
|95,376.98
|642.01
|0.57
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
27,218.35
|40.35
|81,633.53
|458.2
|1.36
|4,465.7
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
987.85
|81.83
|61,642.23
|157.26
|0.19
|3,136.22
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
510.4
|57.54
|32,839.14
|140.59
|0.55
|786.36
|82.92
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
363.15
|28.55
|31,569
|244.99
|0.54
|3,848.63
|167.01
