iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.76

0.32

0.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.79

0.32

0.05

Net Worth

11.55

0.64

0.37

Minority Interest

Debt

5.89

2.92

2.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

17.47

3.56

2.72

Fixed Assets

1.18

0.62

0.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.79

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.47

2.92

1.93

Inventories

13.51

3.99

2.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.55

0.8

0.42

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.46

4.82

0.3

Sundry Creditors

-10.37

-6.31

-0.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.68

-0.38

-0.32

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

17.47

3.56

2.71

Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.