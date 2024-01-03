Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.76
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.79
0.32
0.05
Net Worth
11.55
0.64
0.37
Minority Interest
Debt
5.89
2.92
2.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
17.47
3.56
2.72
Fixed Assets
1.18
0.62
0.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.79
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.47
2.92
1.93
Inventories
13.51
3.99
2.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.55
0.8
0.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.46
4.82
0.3
Sundry Creditors
-10.37
-6.31
-0.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.68
-0.38
-0.32
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
17.47
3.56
2.71
