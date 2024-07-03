Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹1,164
Prev. Close₹1,169.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹690.12
Day's High₹1,177.45
Day's Low₹1,104.4
52 Week's High₹1,347
52 Week's Low₹552.05
Book Value₹181.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,499.74
P/E44.91
EPS25.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.04
30.44
30.44
30.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
490.83
387.7
327.11
284.78
Net Worth
521.87
418.14
357.55
315.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
627.8
433.05
369.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
627.8
433.05
369.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.7
10.15
4.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramesh Chandra Jain
ED / MD / Promoter
K.A. Joseph
Executive Director & CEO
Sanjay Thapar
Executive Director
Kevin K Joseph
Nominee
KAZI ARIF UZ ZAMAN
Nominee
Vishal Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Veni Thapar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Matthias Frenzel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Thabraz Hushain Wajid Ahmed
Summary
S J S Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a partnership firm in the name of SJS Enterprises on 10 June, 1987. Subsequently, Company was registered as S.J.S. Enterprises Private Limited on 21 June, 2005. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited and upon conversion, the name of the Company was changed to S.J.S. Enterprises Limited on 04 June, 2021. The company is a subsidiary of Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd.The company is engaged in manufacturing of self-adhesive labels such as automotive dials, overlays, badges and logos for the automotive, electronics and appliances industry. During the month of November 2021, the company came out with an Rs 800-crore public issue comprised fully offer for sale.The IPO shares were allotted at a price of Rs 542 per share including a premium of Rs 532 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 15 November 2021.The Company acquired 100% shareholding of Exotech Plastics Private Limited in Pune and made it a wholly owned subsidiary on April 5, 2021. It expanded the product basket by launching chrome plated parts, painted wheels covers, wheels caps, steering wheel logos and illuminated logos in 2021. The Company acquired 90.1% stake in Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Limited (WPI) in July, 2023 and consequently, WPI became a subsidiary of the Company in 2024.
The S J S Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1117.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S J S Enterprises Ltd is ₹3499.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S J S Enterprises Ltd is 44.91 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S J S Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S J S Enterprises Ltd is ₹552.05 and ₹1347 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S J S Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.04%, 3 Years at 45.07%, 1 Year at 95.01%, 6 Month at 40.33%, 3 Month at 21.66% and 1 Month at -7.89%.
