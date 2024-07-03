iifl-logo-icon 1
S J S Enterprises Ltd Share Price

1,117.4
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,164
  • Day's High1,177.45
  • 52 Wk High1,347
  • Prev. Close1,169.4
  • Day's Low1,104.4
  • 52 Wk Low 552.05
  • Turnover (lac)690.12
  • P/E44.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value181.54
  • EPS25.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,499.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S J S Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

1,164

Prev. Close

1,169.4

Turnover(Lac.)

690.12

Day's High

1,177.45

Day's Low

1,104.4

52 Week's High

1,347

52 Week's Low

552.05

Book Value

181.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,499.74

P/E

44.91

EPS

25.98

Divi. Yield

0

S J S Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

S J S Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S J S Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.80%

Non-Promoter- 46.80%

Institutions: 46.80%

Non-Institutions: 31.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S J S Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.04

30.44

30.44

30.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

490.83

387.7

327.11

284.78

Net Worth

521.87

418.14

357.55

315.22

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

627.8

433.05

369.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

627.8

433.05

369.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.7

10.15

4.16

S J S Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S J S Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramesh Chandra Jain

ED / MD / Promoter

K.A. Joseph

Executive Director & CEO

Sanjay Thapar

Executive Director

Kevin K Joseph

Nominee

KAZI ARIF UZ ZAMAN

Nominee

Vishal Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Veni Thapar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Matthias Frenzel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Thabraz Hushain Wajid Ahmed

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S J S Enterprises Ltd

Summary

S J S Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a partnership firm in the name of SJS Enterprises on 10 June, 1987. Subsequently, Company was registered as S.J.S. Enterprises Private Limited on 21 June, 2005. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited and upon conversion, the name of the Company was changed to S.J.S. Enterprises Limited on 04 June, 2021. The company is a subsidiary of Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd.The company is engaged in manufacturing of self-adhesive labels such as automotive dials, overlays, badges and logos for the automotive, electronics and appliances industry. During the month of November 2021, the company came out with an Rs 800-crore public issue comprised fully offer for sale.The IPO shares were allotted at a price of Rs 542 per share including a premium of Rs 532 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 15 November 2021.The Company acquired 100% shareholding of Exotech Plastics Private Limited in Pune and made it a wholly owned subsidiary on April 5, 2021. It expanded the product basket by launching chrome plated parts, painted wheels covers, wheels caps, steering wheel logos and illuminated logos in 2021. The Company acquired 90.1% stake in Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Limited (WPI) in July, 2023 and consequently, WPI became a subsidiary of the Company in 2024.
Company FAQs

What is the S J S Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The S J S Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1117.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of S J S Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S J S Enterprises Ltd is ₹3499.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S J S Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S J S Enterprises Ltd is 44.91 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S J S Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S J S Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S J S Enterprises Ltd is ₹552.05 and ₹1347 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S J S Enterprises Ltd?

S J S Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.04%, 3 Years at 45.07%, 1 Year at 95.01%, 6 Month at 40.33%, 3 Month at 21.66% and 1 Month at -7.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S J S Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S J S Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.80 %
Institutions - 46.80 %
Public - 31.39 %

