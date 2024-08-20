Annual General Meeting (AGM): The AGM has been scheduled on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through Video Conference / Other audio-visual means without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Tuesday, August 20, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY24. The record date/cut-off date for payment of the final dividend would be Tuesday, August 13, 2024. 19th Annual General Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Voting Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)