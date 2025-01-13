S J S Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.04
30.44
30.44
30.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
490.83
387.7
327.11
284.78
Net Worth
521.87
418.14
357.55
315.22
Minority Interest
Debt
42.21
19.12
7.71
9.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.83
12.73
13.41
13.93
Total Liabilities
575.91
449.99
378.67
338.37
Fixed Assets
143
148.03
152.88
159.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
342.22
202.77
142.44
81.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.4
3.76
4.58
4.74
Networking Capital
72.4
69.43
68.85
55.12
Inventories
31.81
31.99
27.97
33.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
84.82
55.11
58.7
59.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.02
24.56
19.26
12.07
Sundry Creditors
-24.17
-20.9
-15.21
-27.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-30.08
-21.33
-21.87
-22.59
Cash
11.9
26
9.91
37.61
Total Assets
575.92
449.99
378.66
338.38
