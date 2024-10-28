Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (05/2024-25) of the Company is sc Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (04/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 at 02:30 pm IST to consider and approve inter-alia: 1. The unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. The unaudited Consolidated Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01 August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 14 May 2024

S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (02/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 20 2024 at 03:00 pm IST to consider and approve inter-alia: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. The Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024