iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S J S Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

1,039.75
(3.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

SJS Enterprises CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (05/2024-25) of the Company is sc Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (04/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 at 02:30 pm IST to consider and approve inter-alia: 1. The unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. The unaudited Consolidated Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01 August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202414 May 2024
S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (02/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 20 2024 at 03:00 pm IST to consider and approve inter-alia: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. The Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
S.J.S. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. The unaudited Consolidated Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01 February 2024 Results for the Q3 FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

SJS Enterprises: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S J S Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.