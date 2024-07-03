iifl-logo-icon 1
S J S Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

1,026.1
(1.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:59:57 AM

S J S Enterprises Ltd Summary

S J S Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a partnership firm in the name of SJS Enterprises on 10 June, 1987. Subsequently, Company was registered as S.J.S. Enterprises Private Limited on 21 June, 2005. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited and upon conversion, the name of the Company was changed to S.J.S. Enterprises Limited on 04 June, 2021. The company is a subsidiary of Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd.The company is engaged in manufacturing of self-adhesive labels such as automotive dials, overlays, badges and logos for the automotive, electronics and appliances industry. During the month of November 2021, the company came out with an Rs 800-crore public issue comprised fully offer for sale.The IPO shares were allotted at a price of Rs 542 per share including a premium of Rs 532 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 15 November 2021.The Company acquired 100% shareholding of Exotech Plastics Private Limited in Pune and made it a wholly owned subsidiary on April 5, 2021. It expanded the product basket by launching chrome plated parts, painted wheels covers, wheels caps, steering wheel logos and illuminated logos in 2021. The Company acquired 90.1% stake in Walter Pack Automotive Products India Private Limited (WPI) in July, 2023 and consequently, WPI became a subsidiary of the Company in 2024.

