Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Essar Ports Ltd
130.7
|0.15
|0.11
|279.87
|63.14
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
984.7
|6.25
|0.64
|14058.28
|5.7
Global Offshore Services Ltd
7.75
|-0.35
|-4.32
|20.20
|0
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
214.45
|0.18
|0.08
|9989.08
|9.97
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
441.6
|24.85
|5.96
|969.75
|148.47
GOL Offshore Ltd
10.05
|-0.50
|-4.74
|79.27
|0
ABS Marine Services Ltd
199.8
|-3.65
|-1.79
|490.51
|24.75
Essar Shipping Ltd
35.37
|-0.71
|-1.97
|732.07
|9.52
Arvind Port & Infra Ltd
92.25
|4.35
|4.95
|157.43
|28.45
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
158.05
|12.65
|8.70
|226.84
|22.47
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
