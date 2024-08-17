SectorShipping
Open₹130.9
Prev. Close₹130.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹286.25
Day's High₹132.3
Day's Low₹130.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)279.87
P/E63.14
EPS2.07
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.59
32.59
32.59
32.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
411.28
375.58
344.21
343.96
Net Worth
443.87
408.17
376.8
376.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.7
24.7
17.52
17.26
yoy growth (%)
-44.52
40.94
1.52
-43.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-7.24
-12.62
-8.65
-9.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.29
-2.58
-3.99
-46.45
Depreciation
-2.43
-5.16
-3.75
-3.69
Tax paid
-1.94
-1.02
2.56
5.34
Working capital
98.91
-30.46
-72.22
219.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.52
40.94
1.52
-43.85
Op profit growth
-115.33
174.1
-88.62
138.21
EBIT growth
35.5
-657.38
-91.54
-145.24
Net profit growth
-220.55
152.31
-96.52
-72.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,654.1
2,124.37
1,421.53
1,108.81
1,910.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,654.1
2,124.37
1,421.53
1,108.81
1,910.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
30.11
Other Income
122.84
90.51
27.05
22.26
145.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dilip J Thakkar
Nominee
Nikhil Manohar Naik
Independent Director
BHUPINDER SINGH KUMAR
Chairman & Managing Director
RAJIV AGARWAL
Nominee
JOSE PAUL
Whole Time Director & CFO
Amit Bapna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ketki Belhe.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd is an end-to-end logistics services provider with investments in ports & terminals, logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. The principal activities of the company are to undertake shipping services including cargo movement, charter, freight and other related services. They also undertake sea transportation management services and crude oil storage and distribution services. The company operates in India, parts of Asia, United States and Europe.The company operates four businesses namely, Sea Transportation business, Oilfields drilling business, Ports & Terminals business and Logistics business. The Sea Transportation business provides transportation management services for crude oil and petroleum products, and dry bulk cargo to the global energy, steel and power industries. The Oilfields drilling business offers onshore and offshore contract drilling, and offshore construction services. The Ports & Terminals business operates a crude oil and petroleum products terminal at Vadinar and includes the construction of a dry bulk port at Hazira and a Coal jetty at Salaya, all in the State of Gujarat. The Logistics business provides end-to-end logistics services from ships to ports, lighterage services, intra-plant logistics and dispatch of finished products.Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 1975 as Karnataka Shipping Corporation Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Essar Shipp
Read More
