iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Ports Ltd Share Price

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Essar Ports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

130.9

Prev. Close

130.55

Turnover(Lac.)

286.25

Day's High

132.3

Day's Low

130.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

279.87

P/E

63.14

EPS

2.07

Divi. Yield

0

Essar Ports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Essar Ports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Essar Ports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.16%

Foreign: 61.16%

Indian: 13.80%

Non-Promoter- 11.79%

Institutions: 11.79%

Non-Institutions: 13.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Essar Ports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.59

32.59

32.59

32.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

411.28

375.58

344.21

343.96

Net Worth

443.87

408.17

376.8

376.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.7

24.7

17.52

17.26

yoy growth (%)

-44.52

40.94

1.52

-43.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-7.24

-12.62

-8.65

-9.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.29

-2.58

-3.99

-46.45

Depreciation

-2.43

-5.16

-3.75

-3.69

Tax paid

-1.94

-1.02

2.56

5.34

Working capital

98.91

-30.46

-72.22

219.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.52

40.94

1.52

-43.85

Op profit growth

-115.33

174.1

-88.62

138.21

EBIT growth

35.5

-657.38

-91.54

-145.24

Net profit growth

-220.55

152.31

-96.52

-72.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,654.1

2,124.37

1,421.53

1,108.81

1,910.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,654.1

2,124.37

1,421.53

1,108.81

1,910.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

30.11

Other Income

122.84

90.51

27.05

22.26

145.3

View Annually Results

Essar Ports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Essar Ports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dilip J Thakkar

Nominee

Nikhil Manohar Naik

Independent Director

BHUPINDER SINGH KUMAR

Chairman & Managing Director

RAJIV AGARWAL

Nominee

JOSE PAUL

Whole Time Director & CFO

Amit Bapna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ketki Belhe.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Essar Ports Ltd

Summary

Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd is an end-to-end logistics services provider with investments in ports & terminals, logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. The principal activities of the company are to undertake shipping services including cargo movement, charter, freight and other related services. They also undertake sea transportation management services and crude oil storage and distribution services. The company operates in India, parts of Asia, United States and Europe.The company operates four businesses namely, Sea Transportation business, Oilfields drilling business, Ports & Terminals business and Logistics business. The Sea Transportation business provides transportation management services for crude oil and petroleum products, and dry bulk cargo to the global energy, steel and power industries. The Oilfields drilling business offers onshore and offshore contract drilling, and offshore construction services. The Ports & Terminals business operates a crude oil and petroleum products terminal at Vadinar and includes the construction of a dry bulk port at Hazira and a Coal jetty at Salaya, all in the State of Gujarat. The Logistics business provides end-to-end logistics services from ships to ports, lighterage services, intra-plant logistics and dispatch of finished products.Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 1975 as Karnataka Shipping Corporation Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Essar Shipp
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.