Summary

Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd is an end-to-end logistics services provider with investments in ports & terminals, logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. The principal activities of the company are to undertake shipping services including cargo movement, charter, freight and other related services. They also undertake sea transportation management services and crude oil storage and distribution services. The company operates in India, parts of Asia, United States and Europe.The company operates four businesses namely, Sea Transportation business, Oilfields drilling business, Ports & Terminals business and Logistics business. The Sea Transportation business provides transportation management services for crude oil and petroleum products, and dry bulk cargo to the global energy, steel and power industries. The Oilfields drilling business offers onshore and offshore contract drilling, and offshore construction services. The Ports & Terminals business operates a crude oil and petroleum products terminal at Vadinar and includes the construction of a dry bulk port at Hazira and a Coal jetty at Salaya, all in the State of Gujarat. The Logistics business provides end-to-end logistics services from ships to ports, lighterage services, intra-plant logistics and dispatch of finished products.Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd was incorporated on April 5, 1975 as Karnataka Shipping Corporation Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Essar Shipp

Read More