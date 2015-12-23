iifl-logo-icon 1
Essar Ports Ltd Key Ratios

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.31

-61.05

-47.56

-57.1

Op profit growth

65.83

231.4

-96.1

-60.07

EBIT growth

51.01

-1.95

-86.83

-51.98

Net profit growth

-64.22

-470.53

-47.37

-177.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

62.31

39.19

4.6

61.97

EBIT margin

52.77

36.45

14.47

57.65

Net profit margin

-20.72

-60.43

6.35

6.32

RoCE

8.47

5.44

4.97

5.29

RoNW

-3.53

-7.78

2.46

0.49

RoA

-0.83

-2.25

0.54

0.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.65

0

11.05

21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.91

-56.31

4.68

-11.77

Book value per share

96.26

110.96

151.93

72.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

17.66

2.8

1.98

-56.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.24

12.74

11.08

112.88

Inventory days

8.01

2.33

0.22

2.47

Creditor days

-273.29

-216.71

-53.53

-195.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.87

-0.59

-3.1

-1.34

Net debt / equity

3.19

2.76

1.88

2.99

Net debt / op. profit

6.97

11.56

35.74

1.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.24

-12.25

-2.79

-2.26

Other costs

-29.43

-48.54

-92.59

-35.75

