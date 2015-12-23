Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.31
-61.05
-47.56
-57.1
Op profit growth
65.83
231.4
-96.1
-60.07
EBIT growth
51.01
-1.95
-86.83
-51.98
Net profit growth
-64.22
-470.53
-47.37
-177.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
62.31
39.19
4.6
61.97
EBIT margin
52.77
36.45
14.47
57.65
Net profit margin
-20.72
-60.43
6.35
6.32
RoCE
8.47
5.44
4.97
5.29
RoNW
-3.53
-7.78
2.46
0.49
RoA
-0.83
-2.25
0.54
0.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.65
0
11.05
21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.91
-56.31
4.68
-11.77
Book value per share
96.26
110.96
151.93
72.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
17.66
2.8
1.98
-56.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.24
12.74
11.08
112.88
Inventory days
8.01
2.33
0.22
2.47
Creditor days
-273.29
-216.71
-53.53
-195.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.87
-0.59
-3.1
-1.34
Net debt / equity
3.19
2.76
1.88
2.99
Net debt / op. profit
6.97
11.56
35.74
1.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.24
-12.25
-2.79
-2.26
Other costs
-29.43
-48.54
-92.59
-35.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.