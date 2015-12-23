Essar Ports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.29
-2.58
-3.99
-46.45
Depreciation
-2.43
-5.16
-3.75
-3.69
Tax paid
-1.94
-1.02
2.56
5.34
Working capital
98.91
-30.46
-72.22
219.55
Other operating items
Operating
100.82
-39.23
-77.4
174.74
Capital expenditure
-38.28
0.01
38.3
-75.42
Free cash flow
62.54
-39.22
-39.1
99.32
Equity raised
698.58
705.81
591.51
1,966.16
Investing
0
-16.51
159.4
-3,094.56
Financing
132.75
142.12
130.25
765.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
893.87
792.2
842.05
-263.61
