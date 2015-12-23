iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Ports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

Essar Ports Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.29

-2.58

-3.99

-46.45

Depreciation

-2.43

-5.16

-3.75

-3.69

Tax paid

-1.94

-1.02

2.56

5.34

Working capital

98.91

-30.46

-72.22

219.55

Other operating items

Operating

100.82

-39.23

-77.4

174.74

Capital expenditure

-38.28

0.01

38.3

-75.42

Free cash flow

62.54

-39.22

-39.1

99.32

Equity raised

698.58

705.81

591.51

1,966.16

Investing

0

-16.51

159.4

-3,094.56

Financing

132.75

142.12

130.25

765.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

893.87

792.2

842.05

-263.61

Essar Ports Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.