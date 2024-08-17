Essar Ports Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
421.86
411.73
413.21
434.68
398.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
421.86
411.73
413.21
434.68
398.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.46
40.42
27.03
35.14
36.48
Total Income
470.32
452.15
440.24
469.82
435.26
Total Expenditure
90.84
87.23
92.15
110.26
73.91
PBIDT
379.48
364.92
348.09
359.56
361.35
Interest
188.69
179.65
163.3
169.05
168.75
PBDT
190.79
185.27
184.79
190.51
192.6
Depreciation
61.55
60.3
20.31
68.56
75.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.27
25.52
60.55
22.86
20.13
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
104.97
99.45
103.93
99.09
96.88
Minority Interest After NP
0.44
0.4
-0.68
0.75
0.78
Net Profit after Minority Interest
104.53
99.05
104.61
98.34
96.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
104.53
99.05
104.61
98.34
96.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.44
2.31
2.44
2.3
2.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
427.89
427.89
427.89
427.89
427.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
10,71,06,856
10,71,06,856
10,71,06,856
10,71,06,856
10,71,06,856
Public Shareholding (%)
25.03
25.03
25.03
25.03
25.03
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
31,98,79,200
31,98,79,200
31,98,79,200
31,98,79,200
31,98,79,200
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.72
99.72
99.72
99.72
99.72
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.76
74.76
74.76
74.76
74.76
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,01,951
9,01,951
9,01,951
9,01,951
9,01,951
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
PBIDTM(%)
89.95
88.63
84.24
82.71
90.61
PBDTM(%)
45.22
44.99
44.72
43.82
48.29
PATM(%)
24.88
24.15
25.15
22.79
24.29
