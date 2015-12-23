iifl-logo-icon 1
Essar Ports Ltd Peer Comparison

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

ESSAR PORTS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

952.15

5.7614,101.11564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

204.94

9.369,374.23290.220.251,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

389

140.87869.2921.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

34.25

8.66677.64136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

137.4

21.75201.941.94015.8361.32

