iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Ports Ltd Balance Sheet

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.59

32.59

32.59

32.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

411.28

375.58

344.21

343.96

Net Worth

443.87

408.17

376.8

376.55

Minority Interest

Debt

8

42.63

77.75

89.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

451.87

450.8

454.55

465.56

Fixed Assets

10.5

10.92

34.09

3.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

331.53

147.98

317.9

317.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

105.37

254.08

101.39

142.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.75

1.96

2.56

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

106.38

274.53

154.84

219.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.32

-6.07

-6.28

-10.42

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.44

-16.34

-49.73

-66.88

Cash

4.48

37.83

1.17

1.93

Total Assets

451.88

450.81

454.55

465.55

Essar Ports Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.