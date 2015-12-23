Essar Ports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.59
32.59
32.59
32.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
411.28
375.58
344.21
343.96
Net Worth
443.87
408.17
376.8
376.55
Minority Interest
Debt
8
42.63
77.75
89.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
451.87
450.8
454.55
465.56
Fixed Assets
10.5
10.92
34.09
3.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
331.53
147.98
317.9
317.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
105.37
254.08
101.39
142.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.75
1.96
2.56
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
106.38
274.53
154.84
219.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.32
-6.07
-6.28
-10.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.44
-16.34
-49.73
-66.88
Cash
4.48
37.83
1.17
1.93
Total Assets
451.88
450.81
454.55
465.55
