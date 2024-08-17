Essar Ports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
1,240.89
1,461.09
1,034.88
820.48
1,728.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,240.89
1,461.09
1,034.88
820.48
1,728.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
30.11
Other Income
95.8
62.72
9.88
13.9
124.01
Total Income
1,336.69
1,523.81
1,044.76
834.4
1,882.18
Total Expenditure
268.98
526.25
191.41
164.02
1,122.32
PBIDT
1,067.7
997.57
853.34
670.38
759.84
Interest
499.17
447.5
371.69
306.85
383.86
PBDT
568.53
550.07
481.64
363.52
375.98
Depreciation
218.92
207.38
176.55
161.14
276.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
60.75
46.97
63.45
44.15
31.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
288.85
295.7
241.63
158.22
68.26
Minority Interest After NP
2.25
2.79
2.17
32.79
9.57
Net Profit after Minority Interest
286.58
292.91
239.47
125.43
58.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
56.63
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
286.58
292.91
239.47
125.43
2.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.69
6.84
5.59
3.05
1.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
427.89
427.89
427.89
410.45
410.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
10,71,06,856
10,71,06,856
6,68,68,392
6,68,68,392
6,68,68,392
Public Shareholding (%)
25.03
25.03
16.29
16.29
16.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
31,98,79,200
31,98,79,200
34,26,85,216
4,28,12,728
4,28,12,728
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.72
99.72
99.73
12.46
12.46
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.76
74.76
80.08
10.43
10.43
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,01,951
9,01,951
9,01,951
30,07,74,432
30,07,74,432
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.28
0.28
0.25
87.54
87.54
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.2
0.2
0.2
73.27
73.27
PBIDTM(%)
86.04
68.27
82.45
81.7
43.97
PBDTM(%)
45.81
37.64
46.54
44.3
21.75
PATM(%)
23.27
20.23
23.34
19.28
3.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.