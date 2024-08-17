iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Ports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

1,240.89

1,461.09

1,034.88

820.48

1,728.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,240.89

1,461.09

1,034.88

820.48

1,728.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

30.11

Other Income

95.8

62.72

9.88

13.9

124.01

Total Income

1,336.69

1,523.81

1,044.76

834.4

1,882.18

Total Expenditure

268.98

526.25

191.41

164.02

1,122.32

PBIDT

1,067.7

997.57

853.34

670.38

759.84

Interest

499.17

447.5

371.69

306.85

383.86

PBDT

568.53

550.07

481.64

363.52

375.98

Depreciation

218.92

207.38

176.55

161.14

276.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

60.75

46.97

63.45

44.15

31.43

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

288.85

295.7

241.63

158.22

68.26

Minority Interest After NP

2.25

2.79

2.17

32.79

9.57

Net Profit after Minority Interest

286.58

292.91

239.47

125.43

58.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

56.63

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

286.58

292.91

239.47

125.43

2.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.69

6.84

5.59

3.05

1.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

427.89

427.89

427.89

410.45

410.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

10,71,06,856

10,71,06,856

6,68,68,392

6,68,68,392

6,68,68,392

Public Shareholding (%)

25.03

25.03

16.29

16.29

16.29

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

31,98,79,200

31,98,79,200

34,26,85,216

4,28,12,728

4,28,12,728

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99.72

99.72

99.73

12.46

12.46

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.76

74.76

80.08

10.43

10.43

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,01,951

9,01,951

9,01,951

30,07,74,432

30,07,74,432

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0.28

0.28

0.25

87.54

87.54

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.2

0.2

0.2

73.27

73.27

PBIDTM(%)

86.04

68.27

82.45

81.7

43.97

PBDTM(%)

45.81

37.64

46.54

44.3

21.75

PATM(%)

23.27

20.23

23.34

19.28

3.95

Essar Ports Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.