iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Ports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

130.7
(0.11%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.7

24.7

17.52

17.26

yoy growth (%)

-44.52

40.94

1.52

-43.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-7.24

-12.62

-8.65

-9.02

As % of sales

52.87

51.12

49.4

52.28

Other costs

-4.92

-22.07

-12.51

-40.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.93

89.37

71.42

233.51

Operating profit

1.53

-10

-3.64

-32.07

OPM

11.19

-40.49

-20.82

-185.79

Depreciation

-2.43

-5.16

-3.75

-3.69

Interest expense

-5.06

-10.96

-2.49

-28.66

Other income

12.26

23.55

5.9

17.98

Profit before tax

6.29

-2.58

-3.99

-46.45

Taxes

-1.94

-1.02

2.56

5.34

Tax rate

-30.89

39.69

-64.22

-11.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.34

-3.6

-1.43

-41.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.34

-3.6

-1.43

-41.1

yoy growth (%)

-220.55

152.31

-96.52

-72.77

NPM

31.74

-14.6

-8.15

-238.1

Essar Ports Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Ports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.