Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.7
24.7
17.52
17.26
yoy growth (%)
-44.52
40.94
1.52
-43.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-7.24
-12.62
-8.65
-9.02
As % of sales
52.87
51.12
49.4
52.28
Other costs
-4.92
-22.07
-12.51
-40.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.93
89.37
71.42
233.51
Operating profit
1.53
-10
-3.64
-32.07
OPM
11.19
-40.49
-20.82
-185.79
Depreciation
-2.43
-5.16
-3.75
-3.69
Interest expense
-5.06
-10.96
-2.49
-28.66
Other income
12.26
23.55
5.9
17.98
Profit before tax
6.29
-2.58
-3.99
-46.45
Taxes
-1.94
-1.02
2.56
5.34
Tax rate
-30.89
39.69
-64.22
-11.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.34
-3.6
-1.43
-41.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.34
-3.6
-1.43
-41.1
yoy growth (%)
-220.55
152.31
-96.52
-72.77
NPM
31.74
-14.6
-8.15
-238.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.