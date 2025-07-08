iifl-logo
Mercator Ltd Share Price Live

0.85
(0.00%)
Mar 10, 2023|03:46:25 PM

  • Open0.85
  • Day's High0.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.85
  • Day's Low0.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-41.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.71
  • Div. Yield0
Mercator Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

0.85

Prev. Close

0.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.91

Day's High

0.9

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-41.97

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mercator Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mercator Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mercator Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mercator Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

30.61

30.61

30.25

30.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,009.35

-1,009.76

-1,014.62

-801.87

Net Worth

-978.74

-979.15

-984.37

-771.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.85

132.16

405.67

538.33

yoy growth (%)

-94.81

-67.42

-24.64

-8.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.88

-9.23

-17.69

-15.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-203.77

-539.85

-142.82

-20.39

Depreciation

-0.12

-41.05

-137.76

-147.27

Tax paid

-9.35

-0.45

-42.17

-1

Working capital

-181.83

-191.47

-45.11

49.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.81

-67.42

-24.64

-8.54

Op profit growth

-90.86

-624.45

-70.63

-13.41

EBIT growth

-101.98

728.5

-150.43

-35.49

Net profit growth

-79.22

454.5

505.53

-223.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

373.78

638.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

373.78

638.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.21

0.05

0.39

38.81

15.38

View Annually Results

Mercator Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

1,015.4

6.6914,496.58254.392.93786.83840.02

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

225.85

12.9210,517.76172.172.921,324.66166.24

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

28.73

2.79599.613205.19-62.95

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

270

12.7591.6-4.630.56110.62364.47

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

105.6

12.89151.561.94015.8369.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mercator Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jagmohan Talan

Independent Director

Ritu Vats

Registered Office

83-87 8th Floor Mittal Towers,

B-Wing Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-22-66373333/40373333

Website: -

Email: dalvi@mercator.in, investors@mercator.in

Registrar Office

203 Daver House,

197/199 D N Road, Fort,

Mumbai - 400001

Tel: 91-22-2656927 / 2656

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Mercator Limited was incorporated on November 24, 1983 as Private Limited Company with name as Mercator Lines Private Limited. It was converted into Public Limited Company dated April 12, 1984 and the...
Reports by Mercator Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mercator Ltd share price today?

The Mercator Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mercator Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercator Ltd is ₹25.71 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mercator Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mercator Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 10 Mar ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mercator Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercator Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercator Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Mar ‘23

What is the CAGR of Mercator Ltd?

Mercator Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -52.24%, 3 Years at 9.35%, 1 Year at -63.83%, 6 Month at -41.38%, 3 Month at -32.00% and 1 Month at -15.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mercator Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mercator Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

