SectorShipping
Open₹0.85
Prev. Close₹0.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.91
Day's High₹0.9
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-41.97
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
30.61
30.61
30.25
30.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,009.35
-1,009.76
-1,014.62
-801.87
Net Worth
-978.74
-979.15
-984.37
-771.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.85
132.16
405.67
538.33
yoy growth (%)
-94.81
-67.42
-24.64
-8.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.88
-9.23
-17.69
-15.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-203.77
-539.85
-142.82
-20.39
Depreciation
-0.12
-41.05
-137.76
-147.27
Tax paid
-9.35
-0.45
-42.17
-1
Working capital
-181.83
-191.47
-45.11
49.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.81
-67.42
-24.64
-8.54
Op profit growth
-90.86
-624.45
-70.63
-13.41
EBIT growth
-101.98
728.5
-150.43
-35.49
Net profit growth
-79.22
454.5
505.53
-223.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
373.78
638.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
373.78
638.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.21
0.05
0.39
38.81
15.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
1,015.4
|6.69
|14,496.58
|254.39
|2.93
|786.83
|840.02
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
225.85
|12.92
|10,517.76
|172.17
|2.92
|1,324.66
|166.24
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
28.73
|2.79
|599.61
|32
|0
|5.19
|-62.95
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
270
|12.7
|591.6
|-4.63
|0.56
|110.62
|364.47
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
105.6
|12.89
|151.56
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|69.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jagmohan Talan
Independent Director
Ritu Vats
83-87 8th Floor Mittal Towers,
B-Wing Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-22-66373333/40373333
Website: -
Email: dalvi@mercator.in, investors@mercator.in
203 Daver House,
197/199 D N Road, Fort,
Mumbai - 400001
Tel: 91-22-2656927 / 2656
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Mercator Limited was incorporated on November 24, 1983 as Private Limited Company with name as Mercator Lines Private Limited. It was converted into Public Limited Company dated April 12, 1984 and the...
Read More
