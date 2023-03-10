iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercator Ltd

Mercator Ltd Peer Comparison

0.85
(0.00%)
Mar 10, 2023|03:46:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

MERCATOR LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

1,015.4

6.6914,496.58254.392.93786.83840.02

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

225.85

12.9210,517.76172.172.921,324.66166.24

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

28.73

2.79599.613205.19-62.95

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

270

12.7591.6-4.630.56110.62364.47

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

105.6

12.89151.561.94015.8369.3

Mercator: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercator Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.