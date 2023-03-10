Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
1,015.4
|6.69
|14,496.58
|254.39
|2.93
|786.83
|840.02
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
225.85
|12.92
|10,517.76
|172.17
|2.92
|1,324.66
|166.24
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
28.73
|2.79
|599.61
|32
|0
|5.19
|-62.95
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
270
|12.7
|591.6
|-4.63
|0.56
|110.62
|364.47
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
105.6
|12.89
|151.56
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|69.3
