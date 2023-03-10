iifl-logo
Mercator Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.85
(0.00%)
Mar 10, 2023|03:46:25 PM

Mercator FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-203.77

-539.85

-142.82

-20.39

Depreciation

-0.12

-41.05

-137.76

-147.27

Tax paid

-9.35

-0.45

-42.17

-1

Working capital

-181.83

-191.47

-45.11

49.79

Other operating items

Operating

-395.07

-772.82

-367.86

-118.87

Capital expenditure

-72.6

-1,090.15

-110.23

50.22

Free cash flow

-467.67

-1,862.97

-478.09

-68.65

Equity raised

-1,603.01

965.42

1,724.03

1,556.48

Investing

0

-11.32

28.51

10.58

Financing

428.58

240.91

231.94

236.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.34

Net in cash

-1,642.1

-667.96

1,506.39

1,735.8

