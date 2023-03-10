Mercator Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-203.77
-539.85
-142.82
-20.39
Depreciation
-0.12
-41.05
-137.76
-147.27
Tax paid
-9.35
-0.45
-42.17
-1
Working capital
-181.83
-191.47
-45.11
49.79
Other operating items
Operating
-395.07
-772.82
-367.86
-118.87
Capital expenditure
-72.6
-1,090.15
-110.23
50.22
Free cash flow
-467.67
-1,862.97
-478.09
-68.65
Equity raised
-1,603.01
965.42
1,724.03
1,556.48
Investing
0
-11.32
28.51
10.58
Financing
428.58
240.91
231.94
236.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.34
Net in cash
-1,642.1
-667.96
1,506.39
1,735.8
