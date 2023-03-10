Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.46
-34.44
-53.94
-21.84
Op profit growth
-96.45
-439.11
-76.77
-213.59
EBIT growth
-97.24
995.22
-115.14
-136.07
Net profit growth
-64.13
213.64
-1,305.18
-102.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.38
-55.98
10.82
21.46
EBIT margin
-3.55
-75.71
-4.53
13.78
Net profit margin
-88.86
-145.01
-30.3
1.15
RoCE
-2.56
-28.41
-1.56
9.04
RoNW
6.84
438.82
-7.59
0.65
RoA
-16.04
-13.6
-2.61
0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-10.57
-30.16
0
1.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.05
Cash EPS
-12.28
-35.29
-15.91
-10.89
Book value per share
-45.26
-34.98
31.49
36.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.07
-0.01
0
43.64
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.01
-2.18
-4.28
P/B
-0.01
-0.01
1.1
1.27
EV/EBIDTA
61.93
-4.67
18.67
4.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
5.5
Tax payout
5.12
1.48
27.72
-35.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.84
120.68
133.37
83.59
Inventory days
8.98
7.45
6.45
3.19
Creditor days
-158.87
-86.06
-99.6
-111.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.04
1.85
0.25
-1.25
Net debt / equity
-1.16
-1.49
1.67
1.72
Net debt / op. profit
-125.98
-4.42
15.17
3.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.12
-5.28
-3.08
-1.72
Other costs
-97.26
-150.7
-86.08
-76.81
