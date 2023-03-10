iifl-logo
Mercator Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.46

-34.44

-53.94

-21.84

Op profit growth

-96.45

-439.11

-76.77

-213.59

EBIT growth

-97.24

995.22

-115.14

-136.07

Net profit growth

-64.13

213.64

-1,305.18

-102.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.38

-55.98

10.82

21.46

EBIT margin

-3.55

-75.71

-4.53

13.78

Net profit margin

-88.86

-145.01

-30.3

1.15

RoCE

-2.56

-28.41

-1.56

9.04

RoNW

6.84

438.82

-7.59

0.65

RoA

-16.04

-13.6

-2.61

0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-10.57

-30.16

0

1.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.05

Cash EPS

-12.28

-35.29

-15.91

-10.89

Book value per share

-45.26

-34.98

31.49

36.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.07

-0.01

0

43.64

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.01

-2.18

-4.28

P/B

-0.01

-0.01

1.1

1.27

EV/EBIDTA

61.93

-4.67

18.67

4.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

5.5

Tax payout

5.12

1.48

27.72

-35.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

115.84

120.68

133.37

83.59

Inventory days

8.98

7.45

6.45

3.19

Creditor days

-158.87

-86.06

-99.6

-111.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.04

1.85

0.25

-1.25

Net debt / equity

-1.16

-1.49

1.67

1.72

Net debt / op. profit

-125.98

-4.42

15.17

3.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.12

-5.28

-3.08

-1.72

Other costs

-97.26

-150.7

-86.08

-76.81

