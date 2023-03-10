iifl-logo
Mercator Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(0.00%)
Mar 10, 2023

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.85

132.16

405.67

538.33

yoy growth (%)

-94.81

-67.42

-24.64

-8.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.88

-9.23

-17.69

-15.26

As % of sales

42.04

6.98

4.36

2.83

Other costs

-31.15

-420.61

-331.22

-329.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

454.74

318.25

81.64

61.26

Operating profit

-27.18

-297.68

56.76

193.28

OPM

-396.78

-225.24

13.99

35.9

Depreciation

-0.12

-41.05

-137.76

-147.27

Interest expense

-210.12

-220.13

-104.23

-96.9

Other income

33.65

19.01

42.41

30.5

Profit before tax

-203.77

-539.85

-142.82

-20.39

Taxes

-9.35

-0.45

-42.17

-1

Tax rate

4.58

0.08

29.52

4.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-213.12

-540.3

-184.99

-21.39

Exceptional items

0

-485.47

0

-9.16

Net profit

-213.12

-1,025.77

-184.99

-30.55

yoy growth (%)

-79.22

454.5

505.53

-223.3

NPM

-3,111.24

-776.15

-45.6

-5.67

