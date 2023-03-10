Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.85
132.16
405.67
538.33
yoy growth (%)
-94.81
-67.42
-24.64
-8.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.88
-9.23
-17.69
-15.26
As % of sales
42.04
6.98
4.36
2.83
Other costs
-31.15
-420.61
-331.22
-329.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
454.74
318.25
81.64
61.26
Operating profit
-27.18
-297.68
56.76
193.28
OPM
-396.78
-225.24
13.99
35.9
Depreciation
-0.12
-41.05
-137.76
-147.27
Interest expense
-210.12
-220.13
-104.23
-96.9
Other income
33.65
19.01
42.41
30.5
Profit before tax
-203.77
-539.85
-142.82
-20.39
Taxes
-9.35
-0.45
-42.17
-1
Tax rate
4.58
0.08
29.52
4.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-213.12
-540.3
-184.99
-21.39
Exceptional items
0
-485.47
0
-9.16
Net profit
-213.12
-1,025.77
-184.99
-30.55
yoy growth (%)
-79.22
454.5
505.53
-223.3
NPM
-3,111.24
-776.15
-45.6
-5.67
